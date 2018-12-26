BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 78.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urogen Pharma were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.47. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $69.57.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.06% and a negative net margin of 4,296.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urogen Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

