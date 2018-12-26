Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

Shares of TSE ZDV traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.68. 133,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,134. Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf has a twelve month low of C$14.68 and a twelve month high of C$17.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (ZDV) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/bmo-canadian-dividend-etf-zdv-declares-0-13-monthly-dividend.html.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.