BOK Financial (BOKF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.96

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.96 and last traded at $71.56, with a volume of 181737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.59.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $114.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.09 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.81%.

In other news, Director John W. Coffey bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.74 per share, with a total value of $245,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,611.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,274.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,653,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,737,000 after purchasing an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 653,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,586,000 after purchasing an additional 89,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BOK Financial (BOKF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.96” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/bok-financial-bokf-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-69-96.html.

About BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.