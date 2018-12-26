Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Bonds Drop 1.7% During Trading

An issue of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) bonds fell 1.7% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.125% coupon and will mature on May 1, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $95.13 and were trading at $97.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 58.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 85.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $213,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/booz-allen-hamilton-bah-bonds-drop-1-7-during-trading.html.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.