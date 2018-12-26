Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) vs. Lightbridge (LTBR) Financial Analysis

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Lightbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 5.50% 58.75% 9.61% Lightbridge N/A -65.44% -61.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Booz Allen Hamilton and Lightbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 1 3 6 0 2.50 Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus target price of $52.88, indicating a potential upside of 21.66%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Lightbridge.

Risk & Volatility

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Lightbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Booz Allen Hamilton pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Lightbridge does not pay a dividend. Booz Allen Hamilton pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Lightbridge’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $6.17 billion 1.00 $305.11 million $2.01 21.62 Lightbridge $170,000.00 104.12 -$7.10 million N/A N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Lightbridge on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; automation; and data science, which include predictive modeling and machine learning, as well as new or emerging areas, such as deep learning and artificial intelligence. In addition, the company delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems, such as the launch and test range system for the U.S. air force space command or the flush air data systems for NASA; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Further, it offers technical solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors. The company also provides nuclear power consulting and strategic advisory services to commercial and governmental entities. Its services include integrated strategic advice across a range of areas, including regulatory development, nuclear reactor site selection, procurement and deployment, reactor and fuel technology, international relations, program management, and infrastructure development. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

