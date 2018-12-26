Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Boston Private Financial stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 375,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $864.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.03 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul M. Simons purchased 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $119,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $3,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $37,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 158,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

