Bottos Hits Market Capitalization of $4.79 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Bottos has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, LBank and BigONE. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $155,564.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.29 or 0.11499369 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000279 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00028792 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001285 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,990,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE, Bit-Z, Bibox, LBank, IDEX, CoinEgg and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

