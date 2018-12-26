Brett H. Barth Purchases 5,000 Shares of Cowen Inc (COWN) Stock

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Director Brett H. Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,129.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cowen stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,706. Cowen Inc has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $349.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cowen had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $195.03 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cowen by 3.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cowen by 9.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cowen by 40.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cowen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,240,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Cowen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,240,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

