Briacell Therapeutics (BCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Briacell Therapeutics Corp (CVE:BCT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 63000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.59.

Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Briacell Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:BCT)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, develops approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the patients with advanced breast cancer, as well as conducting a combination study of Bria-IMT with pembrolizumab or ipilimumab for patients with advanced breast cancer.

