Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

BEDU has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NYSE:BEDU opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $57.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 16.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 26.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of May 31, 2018, it had a network of 67 schools with approximately 35,275 students.

