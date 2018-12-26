Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,143 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $174,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $187,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 262.1% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

