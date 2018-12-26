Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 16,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 928,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 83,708 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 237,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 58,445 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

