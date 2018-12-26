BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 4132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. BroadVision had a negative return on equity of 150.38% and a negative net margin of 150.69%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BroadVision (BVSN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.03” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/broadvision-bvsn-sets-new-52-week-low-at-1-03.html.

About BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN)

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BroadVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BroadVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.