BroadVision (BVSN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.03

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 4132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. BroadVision had a negative return on equity of 150.38% and a negative net margin of 150.69%.
About BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN)
BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.
