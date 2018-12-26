Brokerages Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.12 Million

Analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to announce $589.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $596.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $582.90 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $547.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $644.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.54 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 1.46%.

ECHO has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 23,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. 2,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,763. The firm has a market cap of $548.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

