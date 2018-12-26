Brokerages Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) to Post $0.89 EPS

Analysts expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings. Herc posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Herc had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $516.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on Herc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Herc to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other Herc news, Director Herbert L. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $346,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth $118,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth $203,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth $213,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth $251,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRI opened at $24.75 on Friday. Herc has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $705.33 million, a P/E ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 2.75.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

