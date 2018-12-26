Brokerages Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.36). ImmunoGen reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 230%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 673.66% and a negative net margin of 176.35%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. ValuEngine cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on ImmunoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In related news, VP Anna Berkenblit sold 5,851 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $46,808.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,800 shares in the company, valued at $309,888. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 226.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 23,072 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. 2,309,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,050. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $593.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.59.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.