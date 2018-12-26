Brokerages Anticipate PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PetroChina’s earnings. PetroChina posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetroChina will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PetroChina.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.35 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTR shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of PetroChina in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

PetroChina stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 5.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 15.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

