Brokerages Anticipate Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pixelworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Pixelworks posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pixelworks will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pixelworks.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pixelworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Shares of PXLW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 15,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,866. Pixelworks has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In other Pixelworks news, CFO Steven L. Moore sold 36,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $141,662.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,534.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven L. Moore sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the second quarter worth $116,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the third quarter worth $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the second quarter worth $152,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 93.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 85,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the second quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

