Brokerages Expect Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.48 Million

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2018

Brokerages expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce sales of $260.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.27 million and the highest is $282.90 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $166.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $936.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.92 million to $951.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $893.56 million to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price target on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.42.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Earnings History and Estimates for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

