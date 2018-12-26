Brokerages Expect Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce sales of $260.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.27 million and the highest is $282.90 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $166.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $936.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.92 million to $951.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $893.56 million to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price target on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

