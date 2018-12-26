Brokerages Expect Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.33). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.32 million.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 274,075 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $5,900,834.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,852,233.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $68,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,151.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,575 shares of company stock worth $6,707,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at $71,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,029,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,331,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,955,000 after purchasing an additional 806,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 701,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 279,982 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 2.05.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s current principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, and Government.

