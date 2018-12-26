Brokerages Expect Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.01). Shake Shack posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.81 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

SHAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

SHAK stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 831,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,007. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.37. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $70.12.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $620,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 35,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $1,846,329.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,415 shares in the company, valued at $229,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,058 shares of company stock worth $15,688,821. Corporate insiders own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,878,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,350,000 after buying an additional 638,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,350,000 after buying an additional 638,875 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 46,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

