Brokerages Expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 458.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $7.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Stevens sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $686,679.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William N. Hahne sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,855 shares of company stock valued at $885,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $501,865,000 after acquiring an additional 373,404 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $501,865,000 after acquiring an additional 373,404 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 3.04.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

