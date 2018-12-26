Brokerages Set $12.00 Target Price for MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC)

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MVC Capital an industry rank of 77 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MVC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of MVC Capital in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 18,855 shares of MVC Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $180,819.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,408.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,336 shares of company stock worth $4,505,536. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MVC Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in MVC Capital by 8.6% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MVC Capital during the second quarter worth $113,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 70,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVC Capital stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.25. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,789. MVC Capital has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 63.15, a quick ratio of 63.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.47%.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

