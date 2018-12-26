Brokerages Set $15.00 Price Target for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (IRS)

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) has received an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins’ rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 88 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:IRS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.45. 66,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,538. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $346.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRS. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 5.4% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 113,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 16.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the third quarter worth $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

