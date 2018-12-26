Brokerages Set Calix Inc (CALX) Price Target at $7.75

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Calix stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,146. Calix has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $444.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.25 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Calix will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 7,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,260 shares in the company, valued at $968,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,107 shares of company stock valued at $116,871 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

