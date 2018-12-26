Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 307.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 74,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 444,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

