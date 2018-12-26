BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$33.25 on Wednesday. BRP has a one year low of C$32.36 and a one year high of C$74.67.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.6199999499188 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOO shares. CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from C$69.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BRP from C$76.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Desjardins cut their price target on BRP from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on BRP from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on BRP from C$71.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.57.

WARNING: “BRP Inc (DOO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/brp-inc-doo-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-09.html.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.