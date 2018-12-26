Brunswick Co. (BC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $41.92 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 2.12%. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

In other Brunswick news, Director Ralph C. Stayer purchased 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.22 per share, for a total transaction of $169,538.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,327.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $364,609.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brunswick from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Brunswick from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

