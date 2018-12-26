Bureau Veritas (BVRDF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

BVRDF stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

