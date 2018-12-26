Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.61

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 93263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 3.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

