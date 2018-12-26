Callon Petroleum (CPE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.57

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 131487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPE. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,395,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $244,542,000 after purchasing an additional 615,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,395,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $244,542,000 after purchasing an additional 615,053 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,009.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,596,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 115,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,053,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after purchasing an additional 509,819 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

