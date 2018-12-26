Camden National Bank Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.6% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $720,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 46,369 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $196.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 55.28%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $16,969,094.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,623,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 277,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $20,510,248.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,879 shares in the company, valued at $20,510,248.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 891,893 shares of company stock worth $65,699,364 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

