Camden National Co. (CAC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.96% of Camden National worth $20,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the third quarter valued at $6,684,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Camden National by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camden National by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 46.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.65. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $47.86.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. Camden National had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

In other Camden National news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $106,017.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,550.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl John Soderberg purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.71 per share, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,867.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

