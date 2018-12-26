Campbell Soup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,312 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 391% compared to the average daily volume of 674 put options.

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini bought 5,494 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $200,036.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 53.81%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

