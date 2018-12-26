Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 1.034 per share by the bank on Monday, January 28th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $9.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

NYSE:CM opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $73.77 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.73. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

