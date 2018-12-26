Canadian National Railway (CNI) Receives $93.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.22.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

CNI stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,069. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.59 and a 52-week high of $91.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.3477 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $102,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $131,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $193,000. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

