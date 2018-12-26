Canterbury Park Holding Corp (CPHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on January 15th

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPHC opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. Canterbury Park has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.19.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.37 million for the quarter.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

