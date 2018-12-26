Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Capricor Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. 8,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,474. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -2.21.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.75% and a negative return on equity of 159.36%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

