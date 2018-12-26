Carnival (CCL) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCL. Macquarie set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Carnival stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,955,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,274. Carnival has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Carnival had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Carnival’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 202.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the third quarter worth $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter worth $124,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Carnival in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Carnival in the third quarter worth $150,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

