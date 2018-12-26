Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.67

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 99154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $905.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $178,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $187,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $606,375 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,723,000 after buying an additional 1,569,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,032,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,614,000 after buying an additional 1,633,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,032,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,614,000 after buying an additional 1,633,508 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,127,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,015,000 after buying an additional 45,135 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $76,860,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

