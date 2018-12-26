Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 51.3% in the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 475,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 161,119 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 54.3% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 169,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 59,782 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 23,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTT shares. ValuEngine cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Catchmark Timber Trust to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of CTT opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.62 million, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.73.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $1.98. The company had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 90.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -158.82%.

In other Catchmark Timber Trust news, Director Paul S. Fisher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,374.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 28,731 shares of company stock worth $242,036 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded timberland REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in over 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

