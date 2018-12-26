Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Stock Price Up 5.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 986,825 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 483,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Specifically, insider Bruce J. Schanzer bought 10,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,111,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,178,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abraham Eisenstat bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 42,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,081,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

