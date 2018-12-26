Centamin (CELTF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Centamin had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Centamin will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

