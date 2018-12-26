Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.39.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 14.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 174,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,435,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,419. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $234.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

