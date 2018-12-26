CenterPoint Energy’s (CNP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays set a $31.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,200. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 289.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 398,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 295,700 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 54.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 256,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 454.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 188,654 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $1,714,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 20,374.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 291,967 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

