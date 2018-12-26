Century Bancorp (CNBKA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $393.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.51. Century Bancorp has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 12.72%.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.68 per share, with a total value of $587,276.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 641,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,525,259.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.15 per share, for a total transaction of $32,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 641,190 shares in the company, valued at $52,673,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,956 shares of company stock worth $1,816,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $627,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in Century Bancorp by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Century Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Century Bancorp by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

