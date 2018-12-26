Chainium Price Up 21.9% This Week (CHX)

Chainium (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Chainium has a market capitalization of $997,851.00 and $6,580.00 worth of Chainium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainium token can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. During the last week, Chainium has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.02475711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00147495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00200882 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026705 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026707 BTC.

Chainium Profile

Chainium’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,786,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainium is /r/chainium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainium is weown.com. Chainium’s official Twitter account is @ChainiumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainium is medium.com/ownmarket.

Chainium Token Trading

Chainium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainium using one of the exchanges listed above.

