Chemours Co (CC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.13. Chemours posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chemours from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chemours from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Chemours from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,592. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Chemours has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $54.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,510.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth about $268,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

