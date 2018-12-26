Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6,985.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,949 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,788,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,097,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,298 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,368,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,013,000 after purchasing an additional 969,224 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,609,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,320,000 after purchasing an additional 689,210 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,539,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 147.9% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,355,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,833 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

In other Cheniere Energy news, General Counsel Sean N. Markowitz bought 1,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.10 per share, with a total value of $100,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 57,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,701.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack A. Fusco bought 15,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.20 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 564,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,424,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

