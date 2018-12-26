Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) Receives $16.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America set a $17.00 price target on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

Chicago Bridge & Iron has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

About Chicago Bridge & Iron

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services.

